ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Chipola College wins Brain Bowl state championship

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WJsC_0fLFWXXv00

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The Chipola College Brain Bowl team brought home a win in the state championship this week.

The Chipola Brain Bowl team is made up eight of students some dually enrolled in both college and high school, ranging from 17 to 22 years old.

This year, the team defeated their long-time rival Valencia College, as well as winning all nine round-robin games to secure the championship last month.

Bay Co. charter schools want in on half-cent sales tax revenue

This is Brain Bowl coach Stan Young’s 17th year with the team. He said practice started this summer and he knew they were going into the tournament with something special.

“Starting in about January, I started thinking in practices that we are starting to have something here, and then in some of the spring tournaments we started playing well, placing high so the team really came together and gelled together,” Young said.

Young says unfortunately there won’t be any returning students for next year’s team.

He will be on the search for new members at the Chipola Brain Bowl tournament being held at the college on May 6. Surrounding high school students are welcome to participate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Cedar Grove teacher awarded as Life Changer of the year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cedar Grove Elementary is celebrating the national recognition for one of their third-grade teachers. Nicole Ehrhardt whose been teaching at the school for five years was one of 18 across the country who won the Life Changer of the Year award.  She was surprised in class Monday morning with the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Nine Arnold athletes sign to the collegiate level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Nine athletes representing seven different Arnold sports teams signed to the collegiate level on Tuesday afternoon. Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said in all of his time around high school sports, this was the biggest signing day he has ever seen. “The great part about Arnold High School is […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
County
Jackson County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipola College#Valencia College#Round Robin#American Football#College Football#The Chipola Brain Bowl#Dually#Bay Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Lynn Haven prepares for murals on water towers

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re driving along Highway 77 and pass by the Lynn Haven water towers, you’ll see the staff hard at work. The towers will soon look different. The city is filling in cracks, painting and repairing damages to smooth the surface before they have murals painted on three of the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Local man injured after vehicle crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Cottondale man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving northbound on County Road 167 around 1:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline of the road. FHP said he over-corrected and the pickup truck’s left side wheels collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

DeFuniak Springs man charged in shooting

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A felon from DeFuniak Springs fired two shots during an argument with his neighbors this weekend and is now back in jail, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Bellini Road shortly before midnight Sunday. The victim said he ran into his home […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Nona wins FHSAA boys state tennis championship in dramatic fashion

Lake Nona High School’s boys tennis team pulled out an epic 4-2 win against favored Miami Palmetto to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday. Six of the seven matches between loaded teams went to 10-point “super tiebreakers” at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs in what had to be the closest final in FHSAA tournament ...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

Thunder Beach Spring Rally kicks off

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were out on Panama City Beach you may not have seen them, but you certainly heard them as thousands of bikers are making their way to the Florida Panhandle for Thunder Beach. The 24th annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally kicked off Wednesday and it will run till […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven Charter to perform ‘Grease’ the musical

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You better shape up! North Bay Haven Charter Academy is performing a live production of ‘Grease’ the musical. The production will take place May 12th through May 14th at 7 p.m. at the Amelia Tapper Center at Gulf Coast State College. Tickets are $10 for adults, and are free for elementary […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Port St. Joe girls, Blountstown boys take first at districts

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls and the Blountstown boys were crowned district champions at the Class 1A District 2 track and field meet on Tuesday. Port St. Joe finished with the most points overall, led by their girls’ team with 286 of their 419 points. Blountstown was the runners […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

ACC Golf Tournament held in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The ACC Men’s Golf Tournament continued in Bay County on Sunday. The tournament began on Friday with two rounds of stroke play. An individual champion was crowned on Saturday. On Sunday the match play semi-finals took place. North Carolina golfers faced off against Wake Forest golfers. Florida State played […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

NBH star commits to Coastal Alabama

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the best basketball players in Bay County has found a new home for the future. North Bay Haven’s Chris Bibbs has committed to Coastal Alabama Community College. The guard averaged more than 23 points per game this past season.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two North Bay Haven athletes sign to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven athletes signed to compete in two different collegiate sports on Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas Harrison signed to play soccer at Spring Hill College and Christian Bibbs signed to play basketball at Coastal Alabama. Harrison was the senior captain for the Buccaneers boys soccer team and led his […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Shot clock coming to Florida high school basketball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA Board of Directors voted 15-1 in favor of a proposed 35-second shot clock coming to Florida high school basketball. Schools can begin using shot clocks immediately if they choose. The FHSAA classifies the use of the shot clock during 2022-23 and 2023-24 as “optional but recommended.” The original […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy