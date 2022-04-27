Chipola College wins Brain Bowl state championship

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The Chipola College Brain Bowl team brought home a win in the state championship this week.

The Chipola Brain Bowl team is made up eight of students some dually enrolled in both college and high school, ranging from 17 to 22 years old.

This year, the team defeated their long-time rival Valencia College, as well as winning all nine round-robin games to secure the championship last month.

This is Brain Bowl coach Stan Young’s 17th year with the team. He said practice started this summer and he knew they were going into the tournament with something special.

“Starting in about January, I started thinking in practices that we are starting to have something here, and then in some of the spring tournaments we started playing well, placing high so the team really came together and gelled together,” Young said.

Young says unfortunately there won’t be any returning students for next year’s team.

He will be on the search for new members at the Chipola Brain Bowl tournament being held at the college on May 6. Surrounding high school students are welcome to participate.

