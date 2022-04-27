ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Logan board opposes collective bargaining bill in Colorado senate

By Jeff Rice
southplattesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan County’s Board of Commissioners have formally declared their opposition to a bill that would not only allow unionization of county employees in Colorado, but deny county government the right to turn down the unionization. Senate Bill 22-230 was introduced on Monday and assigned to the Senate Committee...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Logan County, CO
Government
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Colorado Senate#Senate Bill#County Government#Board Of Commissioners#Logan County Board
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CPW Director Dan Prenzlow On Leave Following Controversial Comment

(CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow was placed on paid administrative leave after making an inappropriate and insensitive comment. Prenzlow made the comment at a conference in Vail while addressing Alease “Aloe” Lee, who serves as Statewide Partnership Coordinator for Colorado. Dan Prenzlow (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Lee wrote an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis calling for Prenzlow to be fired after she “bore the brunt of this racism” on April 19. Lee writes Prenzlow was on stage in front of hundreds of people and said “…there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!” “The room...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian Flu

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado’s Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the man tested positive as a result of direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program “where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.”(credit: Getty Images) The affected flock...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

At Pueblo City Council, discussion heats up about Nick Hinrichsen's Senate seat

Pueblo City councilor Lori Winner claimed at a public meeting Monday that the decision to allow Nick Hinrichsen to continue to work at Pueblo Transit after he was selected to replace Leroy Garcia in the state Senate was partisan and taken because he is a Democrat. “City council, our city is supposed to be nonpartisan, and I think it's really become party politics every which way you turn,” Winner said at the start of the meeting, which...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Many Colorado Springs residents expected to get about $32 off their electric bill in May thanks to TABOR refunds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many Colorado Springs residents will be getting a break on their upcoming utility bill thanks to TABOR refunds. The City of Colorado Springs is expected to issue a second round of TABOR credits to residents in May. The $7 million in refunds will be credited to eligible Colorado Springs Utilities’ residential and commercial electric accounts on May bills. The estimated total refund is approximately $32 per individual account. All of the information in this article came from a news release issued by city officials on Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Colorado taxpayers to receive $400 checks in late summer

COLORADO—Earlier this week, Democratic leaders announced a proposal where, late this summer, Colorado taxpayers would receive checks in their mailbox to the tune of $400 for single filers and $800 for those taxpayers filing jointly. To qualify for the check, a taxpayer must reside in the state full time and have filed their taxes by May 31, 2022. The residents that officials estimate to be eligible, can expect those checks to start showing up in mailboxes sometime in August or September.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy