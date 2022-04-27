ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Family questions vehicular homicide sentence

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8AcC_0fLFTQP300
Gabriel Hernandez Mendez leaves the Luzerne County Courthouse after being sentenced for vehicular homicide on Tuesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man could have faced three years in state prison for fleeing the scene after striking a 15-year-old boy who died but instead was sentenced Tuesday to one-to-two years at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Relatives of the youth, Hector Padilla, questioned whether defendant Gabriel Hernandez Mendez received a lenient sentence because he is the father of former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta’s grandson. Barletta, also a former U.S. Congressman, is now running for governor.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce dispelled the suggestion as untrue.

Hernandez Mendez, 38, of Lahm Avenue, was charged by Hazleton police following an investigation into the hit-and-run crash on South Poplar Street on June 12, 2021.

Police alleged Hernandez Mendez was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Hector Padilla while the teenager was riding bicycles with a friend.

Padilla suffered serious injuries to his arm and head. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest where he was removed from life support and died June 18, 2021. An autopsy revealed Padilla died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

Under the terms of a plea agreement reached March 7, Hernandez Mendez pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while prosecutors withdrew the most serious charge, accidents involving death, which carries a mandatory sentence of three years in state prison.

Padilla’s family was critical of the plea agreement.

Katie Ovalles, an aunt to the teenager, claimed relatives were informed Tuesday about the length of prison sentence Hernandez Mendez would receive.

“One year to two years for a child’s life? For somebody who was driving careless, I don’t think that is fair,” Ovalles said.

President Judge Michael T. Vough, who accepted the plea agreement, questioned why the most serious charge was withdrawn.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mantush said there were circumstances involved in the investigation.

Sanguedolce later explained Hernandez Mendez surrendered 45 days after Padilla was struck by the truck.

Sanguedolce referred to the criminal complaint, stating Hernandez Mendez admitted: “I hit the kid on the bike,” before invoking his right to remain silent and requesting a lawyer.

Investigators never recovered the Chevrolet Silverado, and without any direct evidence linking Hernandez Mendez to being the driver at the time Padilla was struck, Sanguedolce said it would have been difficult to proceed to trial.

Hernandez Mendez made the statement prior to being read his Miranda rights, which would likely have been challenged in court, prosecutors explained.

Padilla’s father, Pedro Padilla, suggested the family connection to Barletta led to to the lenient sentence, which Sanguedolce said was not true.

According to our news partners at FOX 56, a Barletta campaign spokesperson told the TV station that Barletta only learned that a private investigator believed Hernandez Mendez was a potential suspect less than 24 hours before he turned himself in to authorities.

For the dead teen’s family, the plea agreement only compounded their sense of loss.

“We weren’t told about any type of plea agreement,” Pedro Padilla said. “I can’t express the loss every day. He was my only son and he (Hernandez Mendez) took my son away from me.

“We can’t get our son back. All we have is justice. I’m very upset how poorly my son’s life was to the prosecution,” Pedro Padilla added. “We suffer every day. We lost our only son.”

Hernandez Mendez offered an apology in court.

“I’m very sorry. I can’t even imagine the pain you are all going through. For the rest of my life, I will pray for you. I’m so sorry, I don’t know what to say. I hope one day you will forgive me. As a father, I’m so sorry for what happened,” Hernandez Mendez said before Vough imposed the sentence of one-to-two years at the county correctional facility.

“I’m here to give out justice but in this case, there is no justice,” Vough said.

Hernandez Mendez was awarded immediate work release, meaning he will be permitted to leave the county correctional facility for his employment and report back at night to serve his sentence.

Comments / 6

Cindy Mastrull
2d ago

No Justice No Peace..That was their only child...And of course Barletta was behind that short sentence.My heart goes out to the family.

Reply
4
robert
2d ago

So this guy is the father of Barletta's grandson. I'm surprised he wasn't deported, even if legal, before he had the chance to touch his daughter. Poor Lou!

Reply(1)
3
Related
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man on felony indecent assault

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault. Police say, Lucas Butler, 18, was arrested and charged, stemming from a 911 call by a Lycoming Township mother, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022. According to law enforcement, the mother reported that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Exeter woman facing assault, child endangerment charges

EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Exeter Brough is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed a man. Police were called to the Wyoming Avenue Turkey Hill on Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. in Exeter Borough for a stab victim. Upon arrival, police were met by Cidney Hargrave, who police described […]
EXETER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Barletta
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#Violent Crime#Chevrolet#Lehigh Valley Hospital
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy