Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found after vanishing from Queens home: NYPD

Breaking update: The boy has been found safe, police said on Wednesday. PIX11 News has removed the teen’s name and image because he is a juvenile.

Original story:

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old Queens boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

A New York State Missing Child Alert was also issued for the teen. According to a release, the boy is non-verbal and has autism. He may be in need of medical attention.

The NYPD said the boy was last seen at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday near his 217 Lane residence in Queens Village. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

