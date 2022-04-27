Anthony Rizzo hits first career three home run game in Yankees' 12-8 win over Orioles

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo follows through on a two-run home run during the fifth inning of Tuesday's 12-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo took the Major League Baseball lead in home runs Tuesday night when he had the first three home run game of his career during a 12-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Rizzo, 32, already had five homers through the Yankees first 16 games of the year and now has eight. Last season, Rizzo was traded to New York in July from the Chicago Cubs and hit eight home runs in 49 regular season appearances with the Yankees.

On Tuesday, Rizzo hit a pair of home runs off Orioles starter Jordan Lyles when he appeared to make an adjustment during the middle of his first at-bat of the night and employed it again in his second plate appearance.