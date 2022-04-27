6 seek support in Franklin sheriff’s race

Franklin County sheriff hopefuls who responded to The Wake Weekly’s candidate survey are, from left, Bruce Baker, Jerry Jones and Kevin White. Baker and White are running in the Republican primary, while Jones will appear on Democratic primary ballots.

A half-dozen hopefuls — three Democrats and three Republicans — are in the running to become sheriff of Franklin County.

Democratic candidates are Jerry Jones, Troy Wheels and Darryl Wright, while GOP voters will choose between Bruce Baker, Larry McKeithan and Kevin White in the May 17 primary.

The Wake Weekly sent its 2022 sheriff candidate survey to all candidates listed on the ballot. Three of the six hopefuls chose to participate. Their responses appear below, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Briefly list your law enforcement and other related experience.

BAKER : Twenty-eight years of law enforcement experience, every single day of which has been spent right here in Franklin County. First with the Youngsville Police Department, then with the FCSO.

JONES : Sheriff of Franklin County for seven years, 25 plus years of local law enforcement, knowledgeable of Franklin County and Franklin County government, a long history of public service in Franklin County in fire and rescue services, extensive involvement in community events and appointed sheriff by the Board of Commissioners after corruption at the sheriff’s office.

WHITE : I have been working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. I am currently captain of special operations and our Special Response Team (SWAT) commander. I have extensive patrol, investigative, critical incident management, training and administrative experience.

Why are you qualified to hold the office you seek?

BAKER : Because I am the hardest worker in the race. Having held no less than two jobs at a time since I was in high school (second shift at Westinghouse, then starting my own landscaping business I still own and operate) I know what it means to work hard, and I know more than anyone what it takes to police the unique and special community of Franklin County.

JONES : I meet all the qualifications set by the Constitution, along with thousands of hours of training specific to the office of the sheriff. I have leadership, law enforcement, financial and human resources training and experience as it applies to the office of sheriff.

WHITE : I have worked in and supervised every unit within the sheriff’s office. I am the only candidate who has relative work experience that will equate to me being ready from day one to effectively oversee the administrative and operational functions of the sheriff’s office.

Why are you running for this position?

BAKER : Because like so many residents, I am sick and tired of the “good ol’ boy” system that has held this county and its governance hostage for far too long. Under my administration, we will return to a system of community-oriented policing and merit-based governance. We will root out the barnacles in the system who cling for their own gain but give nothing back.

JONES : Knowing firsthand the issues at the sheriff’s office. I must try my best to become sheriff and restore order and reduce the amount of political involvement that has destroyed the office. I know I can do much better as sheriff. I want Franklin County to have a working sheriff who is available to all the people again.

WHITE : Serving the citizens of Franklin County has been my passion my entire life. Born, raised and serving right here in Franklin County has given me a unique perspective on law enforcement needs and what it takes to make Franklin County the best it can be.

Which three issues are most important to your campaign, and what are your positions on each?

BAKER : First of all, we need to clean out the corruption. Too many people have gotten away with too much for too long. Too much has been swept under the rug under both this administration and others. We will hold to account anyone and everyone who plays fast and loose with our laws — that means all our laws. Secondly, we need to take a different approach to policing in our community. Drug busts are great for Facebook posts, but it’s obviously not helping, since drug use and overdoses continue to grow year after year. We need to try something new.This also means investing in youth programs, because the best way to stop drug use is to prevent it. Third, we need to take better care of our most vulnerable. This means a system of check-ins on our elders who live alone. Far too many folks die alone and aren’t found for days or more because nobody cares. I care.

JONES : Having and retaining qualified officers who understand today’s challenges and who can enforce the laws of the land fairly and not enforce their attitudes. A lack of service and protection to all of Franklin County such as investigating crime, being available for citizens to communicate fairly without bias consequences. Safety issues throughout Franklin County such as property crimes, drug use and related crimes and proper treatment for mental illness instead of treating it like a crime. My position on all these issues is that more can be done with better results, and I will use all available methods to accomplish this.

WHITE : Safety: My top priority is keeping Franklin County safe. I am fully committed and capable of maintaining safety in every community by cracking down on criminals and violent crime. Defend the police: Violence against law enforcement should never be tolerated. As sheriff, I will make sure the entire department has the resources and training to ensure our citizens are protected. Protecting constitutional rights: The radical left is attacking our God-given constitutional rights. As sheriff, I will do my part to protect the constitutional foundation that makes America the country I cherish.

If elected, what would you change in your first 100 days in office?

BAKER : First and foremost, I will eliminate the nepotism in our sheriff’s office. We’re too top-heavy, with too many administrators and pencil-pushers. Friends and family get promoted over the heads of more tenured and experienced officers. I’ll reorganize our resources so they go where they’re most needed — getting our officers back out into the community. Becoming a part of the community. A fixture of trust, respect and friendship for all.

JONES : Improve the professionalism of all involved at the sheriff’s office. This will include but not be limited to appearance, actions, decision-making, work ethics and express the concerns of useless gossip from professionals about the citizens’ private, personal matters. After addressing and enforcing the above, I will continue to fine-tune the sheriff’s office.

WHITE : From day one, we will emphasize professionalism, transparency and accountability in everything we do. We will seek every opportunity to serve our communities and our citizens. A strategy will be instituted to hire, train and retain the best law enforcement personnel there is.

What is one often overlooked issue that concerns you?

BAKER : Well, truthfully, I’m talking about it. Corruption. We are the third-highest taxed county in the state, yet somehow have the least to show for it. That money is being squandered. Hand in hand with corruption is the complacency that comes with knowing you can get away with anything — because you have. All of this affects the way our community is policed, and it drags us down.

JONES : Inconsistent enforcement of the law and rules both inside and outside the ranks of the sheriff’s office. There are many serious variations of enforcement of rules and regulations based on who you are and who you know.

WHITE : Community policing that encompasses all Franklin County citizens, communities and businesses. As sheriff of a growing county, I will institute a template of community policing that will touch and improve all law enforcement interaction with the community.

Why should voters select you as the candidate to advance in the primary?

BAKER : Because the good ol’ boy system is terrified of me. Because that very system has backed candidates in both parties to stop me from coming after them. They know that under my administration, the gravy train is over.

JONES : I’m the only candidate who has experience as a sheriff. That being said, I made mistakes in the past, but I learned from every one of them, and this has made me a better person and sheriff. I will have an open-door policy, be available to all and be fair, honest and respectable to everyone. I know I can handle the job.

WHITE : During my years of service in Franklin County, I have worked for four different sheriffs, and I have been promoted by each one, both Democrat and Republican. I have personally worked and supervised every type of case including domestic violence, drug enforcement, break-ins, homicides, etc. No other candidate has this experience. From day one of my administration, I will be ready to effectively lead Franklin County.