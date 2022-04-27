ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Furthers Big Lie With New Election Police

By NewsOne
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdvU6_0fLFSPcx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXdpO_0fLFSPcx00

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working overtime to enshrine Trump’s big lie into law while minimizing Black and Brown political power. Days after civil rights groups sued over Florida’s new Congressional map that reduces four majority Black districts down to two, DeSantis signed a bill that would permit the creation of a special criminal agency to handle virtually non-existent voter fraud and other election crimes.

According to CBS News , the law creates a new department within the Florida Department of State and would require it to be staffed by state law enforcement officers. It also prohibits third-party groups from collecting completed ballots from people known as ballot collection and enhances the penalty to a felony.

Ballot collection isn’t the nefarious practice many Republicans make it out to be, used in places like North Dakota on reservations where ballot drop boxes or mailboxes might be far for those who do not have means of travel. The most notorious instance of ballot tampering in recent years involved a Republican operative in North Carolina.

There is no genuine problem of election-related crimes requiring a criminal task force, particularly not when it comes to alleged voter fraud.  This move is likely a part of a more significant attempt to criminalize the work of democracy advocates seeking to disrupt the harm caused by DeSantis and his cronies. Again, voter fraud is virtually non-existent everywhere and the few cases identified in Florida were found and handled swiftly with the existing system and laws in place.

The election task force is not the only impact of the legislation. As Florida Rising pointed out on Twitter, the bill also prevents the use of ranked-choice voting in the state. These are not necessary measures to address a genuine issue in electoral access, participation or administration.

According to the Advancement Project, the move also comes on the heels of a successful legal challenge that struck down parts of the anti-voting rights legislation SB 90. Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project, called the fixation on voter fraud a dog whistle.

“As has been proven time and time again, claims of voter fraud are a dog whistle meant to provide cover for laws that make it nearly impossible for communities of color to cast their ballots,” Dianis said in a statement. “All these bills do is intimidate voters of color and make it more difficult to vote freely, effectively calling into question whether our elections can be free, fair and accessible.”

In February, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger publicly stated there needs to be heightened security at the polls. While on its face, such a move may seem innocuous, increasing the presence of guards or police at polling locations could deter Black and other voters of color.

Heralded as America’s hero for allegedly “standing up to Trump,” Raffensperger has also flirted with iterations of the big lie to appease the base and regain favor. Despite objecting to Trump’s request that he find votes in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Raffensperger had taken actions that give credence to those working to undermine free and fair elections, including siding with the out of state conservative group True the Vote when it tried to purge voters ahead of the 2021 Senate runoff elections.

“Picking and choosing which voters to hear and which to silence is against the values of our democracy. This is the latest of more than 400 new anti-voting laws across 49 states introduced in the last year, which have worked to silence the rising majority of Black, Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous voters.”

Every election is important, but the stakes for democracy are exceptionally high as communities combat iterations of the big lie almost two years later. Widespread voter fraud is not a real issue, no matter how many times Republicans claim it is. But voter fraud allegations as a smokescreen for voter suppression is a genuine concern.

“We must fight against voter suppression before it happens. Our communities deserve to have their voices heard and participate in electing officials that create the laws that govern us.”

SEE ALSO:

ICYMI: Black Legislators Turn Up Over DeSantis’ Racist Map, HBCU Cannabis Programs, Cardi B On Sexual Assault And More

University Of Florida Is Blocking Three Professors From Testifying In A Voting Rights Lawsuit Against The State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9dIY_0fLFSPcx00

Comments / 45

1984 THEBEGINING
2d ago

Smear story after smear story about this man by the democrats propaganda machine shows they are very worried about him running for president because democrats have nobody that can beat him. 😎

Reply(7)
22
Biden's a asshole
2d ago

finally someone with balls and brains running their state like it should be. I would vote him in as president anyday.

Reply
11
John 8:32
2d ago

We clearly need to legally monitor elections. 2 movies provide clear evidence of election fraud. “2000 Mules” “Rigged 2020”.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Florida Republicans back down in standoff with DeSantis over congressional map

The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature is throwing in the towel after a public fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, over his desire to draw a new congressional map that would carve up two largely Black districts. Republican leaders acquiesced Monday and said the Legislature will let the governor’s office present...
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Florida Department#Election Fraud#Miami Herald Getty F#Congressional#Cbs News#Republicans
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy