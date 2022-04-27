Way 2 Go! Hawaii All-Stars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii All-Stars cheer program out of Kahului, Maui achieved first place in two divisions at the 2022 All-Star Worlds Championship held this past weekend in Orlando, Florida.

HI-5, a senior co-ed team of 13 to 21 year-olds, bested four other squads to the title.

While Team Krush, the gym’s junior level team of 10 to 16 year olds, outscored 90 other competitors to earn the top prize in its division.

Both teams were led by gym owner and head coach Keali’I Molina and assistant coach Madison Murayama.

Way 2 Go to all of you!