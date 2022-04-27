ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Fire tears through historic Bootleggers River Tavern

By IOWA'S NEWS NOW
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton County, Iowa — Iowa's News Now is tracking breaking news out of Clayton County Tuesday evening, where multiple agencies...

Witnesses: Fire damages Clayton Co. bar and restaurant

MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire has caused extensive damage to a bar in rural Clayton County according to witnesses. The fire was reported Tuesday evening at the Bootleggers River Tavern, located along Noble Road in Millville not far from where Highway 52 crosses the Turkey River. Video and photos...
Accidents
Public Safety
