Fulton, KS

6-year-old Kansas girl hailed as hero for saving sister

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

FULTON, Kan. — A rural Bourbon County, Kansas girl is alive and doing better Tuesday thanks in part to quick thinking by her 6-year-old sister Monday night.

Collins Morillo, 2, was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment Monday after suffering from a major lengthy febrile seizure. Though most seizures aren’t life threatening, there were enough factors with this one the little girl needed emergency treatment.

Collins wasn’t feeling well most of the day Monday and had a fever that topped 103. Her mom gave her Tylenol, put her to bed after she wasn’t interested in dinner. Addyson, 6, shares a room with her noticed something was wrong.

“She was doing something weird,” she described.

“When I scooped her up she was blue, she was limp, but her limbs were still shaking. She kind of had some foamy type stuff at the mouth,” her mother Allee explained.

Unsure when it started, the seizure went on for several minutes. Her mother called 911 from their Fulton, Kansas more than an hour south of Kansas City.

After the ambulance arrived, paramedics informed the Morillo family Collins would have to be airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

“We just couldn’t get her to wake up really her stats were really low, her respiration was really low,” Morillo said.

But by early Tuesday morning, doctors had little Collins feeling well enough to go home. She was a little tired from her care and big adventure in the air, but mom says she definitely owes her sister a thank you.

“If she wouldn’t have come and got me, the fact she was already blue, I truly don’t know what would have happened.”

Addyson, who doesn’t believe she’s a hero because she doesn’t have a cape, is just a little jealous of one thing. Her little sister got to ride in a helicopter before her.

“We’ll just get you a special ride, we don’t need to do that again,” her mother joked.

Febrile seizures in children can happen at any age, but are most common before they reach school age, often at age two. Doctors say you should seek medical attention if they last longer than five minutes or if your child is struggling to breathe or turning blue.

It’s important to know most seizures in children caused by fevers aren’t life threatening. And they happen to an estimated one in every 25 families.

But doctors say definitely call 911 if they are anything like this one, lasting for longer than five minutes and/ or the child is turning blue.

