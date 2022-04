The Nebraska high school rodeo spring season began this past weekend with two rodeos in McCook. In Saturday’s competition, Coy Johnston of Stapleton won the boys all around title. Johnston’s day was highlighted by winning the steer wrestling in a time of 5.01 seconds. Johnston teamed with Zane Kreikemeier of Callaway to win the team roping in a time of 8.86 seconds. Other area highlights on Saturday included Taci Flinn of Arcadia winning the barrel racing in a time of 15.998 and Sid Miller of Merna won the tie down roping in a time of 11.12 seconds.

CALLAWAY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO