Lynn Haven grants RV extensions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – It’s been three and a half years since Hurricane Michael, but many people are still rebuilding their homes.

Some are living in RVs while they rebuild. Local governments have given most people deadlines to move out.

But Lynn Haven continues to get requests for extensions from those who say they are still waiting on insurance companies.

Commissioners said they are happy to grant six-month extensions as long as the homeowner provides proof of active rebuilding.

“It moves me, I hate seeing people in turmoil… I had to rebuild my home and my business,” Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said. “It is a tedious, cumbersome process and no fun to it. So I do understand but on the flip side we have those residents that say, ‘hey I have a house beside me that hasn’t been touched in almost four years,’ so we are sympathetic to those people as well.”

Aldridge said he expects RV requests to continue. But by five years post-storm, he hopes to have a better solution.

Residents needing an RV extension can find that information on the city website.

