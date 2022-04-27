ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven grants RV extensions

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – It’s been three and a half years since Hurricane Michael, but many people are still rebuilding their homes.

Some are living in RVs while they rebuild. Local governments have given most people deadlines to move out.

But Lynn Haven continues to get requests for extensions from those who say they are still waiting on insurance companies.

Commissioners said they are happy to grant six-month extensions as long as the homeowner provides proof of active rebuilding.

“It moves me, I hate seeing people in turmoil… I had to rebuild my home and my business,” Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said. “It is a tedious, cumbersome process and no fun to it. So I do understand but on the flip side we have those residents that say, ‘hey I have a house beside me that hasn’t been touched in almost four years,’ so we are sympathetic to those people as well.”

Aldridge said he expects RV requests to continue. But by five years post-storm, he hopes to have a better solution.

Residents needing an RV extension can find that information on the city website.

WMBB

BCSO to host prescription medication take-back

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you have some prescription drugs that you no longer need but don’t know what to do with, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has got you covered. On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. BCSO is hosting a community partnership take-back day. Anyone in the community can bring unused, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Police arrest third suspect from Sunday night shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Royal Arms Garden Apartments’ residents can sleep a little easier knowing the police have captured all three suspects they believe to be involved in a Sunday night shooting. Police caught the third suspect Monday morning during a traffic stop. “Our detectives out combing the area trying to find the individual […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

