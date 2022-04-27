Suwinski earns first hit in Pirates debut

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Curve outfielder Jack Suwinski went 1-5 with a run scored in his MLB debut Tuesday night during the Pirates 12-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Suwinski got called up to Pittsburgh Tuesday after opening the season hitting .353 with three home runs and 13 RBI with Altoona. According to MLB’s top prospects lists, Suwinski is Pittsburgh’s 30th ranked prospect.

The move comes as Pittsburgh places outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Cole Tucker on the COVID list. There is no minimum duration for how long players will have to be on the COVID list before returning, players only must produce a negative COVID test.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.