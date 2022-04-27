ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Goose lays eggs in potter at ARC Thrift Store in Littleton

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
This bird redefined the phrase "donation station."

At the ARC Thrift Store in Littleton, a goose chose one of their outdoor planters as a good place to make a nest.

"She was starting to make a nest in the potter, and then when it was a couple of days out, she laid her eggs," said manager Andrea Jones.

In the above video, you can see the full enclosure the staff has created for Mother Goose, equipped with decorations and amenities.

