Wide receiver Jamahd Monroe became the eighth Montana State football player to announce his entrance into the transfer portal since the season ended. Monroe, a rising redshirt sophomore from San Diego, made his portal decision public on Thursday. “First and Foremost I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to come to Bozeman pursuing an Athletic & Academic career here at Montana State,” Monroe wrote in a...

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO