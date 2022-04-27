ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Netflix Original Takes Over Top 10

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

There's a new top dog over at Netflix, at least for the time being. Bridgerton has continued breaking records with the release of its second season, becoming the most-watch season of original TV in Netflix history. The series has sat atop the Netflix Top 10 charts for weeks since its debut,...

comicbook.com

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.
Sienna Miller
BGR.com

This scandalous Netflix drama just topped Bridgerton season 2 as the #1 show

For the first time in over a month, the #1 English-language show on Netflix is not the streamer’s hugely popular Regency-era drama, Bridgerton. The streamer has just released its latest weekly breakdown of the top Netflix series on a global basis, and the show that came out on top this week? It’s a scandalous prestige drama from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley.
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in May 2022 — and what’s leaving

Hulu has another loaded lineup in May, including a highly anticipated Sally Rooney drama, a “Letterkenny” spinoff and the Sex Pistols. Following the success of the steamy romantic drama “Normal People” in 2020, Rooney returns to Hulu with an adaptation of her first novel, “Conversations With Friends” (May 15). Alison Oliver stars as an Irish college student navigating a series of relationships that are messily entangled with her friendships. All 12 episodes of the half-hour drama will drop at once.
94.3 Lite FM

10 Random Movies That Are Inexplicable Hits On Netflix

Netflix spent a reported $13.6 billion on original content in 2021. That enormous budget, one of the biggest of any entertainment company on the planet, funds a huge slate of films and television shows; Netflix uploads an average of two to three new movies or series every single day of the year. It’s a staggering amount of stuff to watch.
FanSided

Is Barry on Netflix?

The critically acclaimed dark comedy Barry has been hailed by many to be a must-watch affair, and it’s not a surprise Netflix subscribers are most definitely curious as to whether or not they can watch the hype-worthy, award-winning series. In an era where there are numerous antihero stories out...
CinemaBlend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 26, 2022

This week is a good one to be in real estate (particularly as a part of the Oppenheimer Group) because U.S. Netflix subscribers still cannot get enough of the new season of Selling Sunset, which just premiered over the weekend. It appears that former Divergent cast member Theo James is ever popular on the platform, too, with a slightly older movie of his experiencing an uptick in viewership on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Let’s take a look at what else made it on Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
TVLine

Pretty Smart Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Well, it didn’t take a genius to see this coming: Netflix has cancelled Pretty Smart after just one season, TVLine has learned exclusively. The news comes shortly after TVLine reported that Emily Osment has been elevated to series-regular status on CBS’ Young Sheldon. Pretty Smart starred Osment as Chelsea, a snooty intellectual who was forced to move in with her “not-so-intellectual” sister Claire (Filthy Rich‘s Olivia Macklin) after getting dumped by her boyfriend. Along for the ride were Claire’s hot, dumb roommates: personal trainer Grant (Runaways‘ Gregg Sulkin), lawyer-turned-healer Solana (Deputy‘s Cinthya Carmon) and...
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Documentary

Nearly 60 years after Marilyn Monroe‘s shocking death, the story is still capturing public attention. Now, a new Netflix documentary—The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which began streaming on Netflix today—takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Monroe’s death, and the possible cover-up that surrounded it.
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 22

The most-watched movies on Netflix include White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Cleaner, and How It Ends. It's Friday, April 22. Friday is prime "watch a movie on Netflix" time, but what's worthing watching? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list can help you answer that question. Today's No. 1 is White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary about the controversial clothing brand. No. 2 is the Samuel L. Jackson-led noir thriller Cleaner, which has hanging out near the top of the list for almost two weeks now. No. 3 is How It Ends, a dystopian thriller starring Forest Whitaker that has cracked the Top 10 for unknown reasons, since it isn't new to Netflix or even any good. No. 4 and No. 5 are Shrek movies.
Deadline

Lionsgate Films To Stream Exclusively On Roku Channel After Starz Window

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roku have struck a deal giving the studio’s feature films an exclusive streaming run on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after they play on Starz. The multi-year output arrangement covers theatrical releases starting this year. Under the deal, the Roku Channel will have two windows for the Lionsgate titles — the first of which will follow their exclusive Starz stints and the second of which will be non-exclusive. Bolstered by a suite of original episodic and film titles, the Roku Channel has continued to gain scale as Roku has surpassed 60 million active accounts....
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
The Verge

Schitt’s Creek is moving from Netflix to Hulu come October

Schitt’s Creek, the extremely GIF-ed comedy series, will be moving homes from Netflix to Hulu on October 3rd. Hulu announced its acquisition of the show’s US streaming rights on Thursday, saying that it will become the only place you can stream all six seasons of the show later this year.
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Cancelled Its Fourth One-Season Show Of 2022

2022 has already been a rough year for Netflix with the loss of customers despite delivering the long-awaited Season 2 of Bridgerton, and now yet another first-season show has been cancelled. Pretty Smart, a comedy starring Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment and former Runaways star Gregg Sulkin (among others), has officially gotten the axe from the streaming giant.
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
