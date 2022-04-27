Trash Pandas topple Barons in six-game series opener

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth helped the Rocket City Trash Pandas overcome a tie game to earn a 6-4 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night.

The game was the first of a six-game series between the teams at Toyota Field.

Trey Cabbage was only player for the Trash Pandas to record two hits. The bottom five hitters for Rocket City lineup all recorded a hit, capped by a two-run single in the fifth from Bryce Teodosio and a game-winning hit by Livan Soto.

The Trash Pandas (10-6) and the Barons (7-9) continue their six-game series on Wednesday morning for an Education Day matchup. The first pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.

