Anthony Rizzo slugs three homers as offense powers Yankees by Orioles

It looks like the Bronx Bombers are back.

Led by Anthony Rizzo’s three homers, the Yankees blasted their way to a 12-8 win over Baltimore on a damp Tuesday night in The Bronx.

In all, the Yankees hit a season-high five home runs to win their fourth straight game and sixth in their last seven.

They needed all of those homers, as the Orioles rallied twice to make a game of it before the Yankees held on.

“It’s not gonna be perfect every night,’’ manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s good we were able to add on.”

Rizzo went deep to the short porch in right field for all three of his homers and now leads the majors with eight on the season.

The night included Luis Severino flirting with a no-hitter and the first home run of the season by Joey Gallo.

Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs for the Yankees on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Gleyber Torres’ three-run triple in the seventh looked to have sealed the victory, but the bullpen faltered late and Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a three-run homer to Austin Hays in the top of the eighth to bring the Orioles within two runs.

But Aaron Judge and Rizzo homered in the eighth to give the Yankees more breathing room for Aroldis Chapman, who pitched around a pair of walks in the ninth to finish the game.

The victory helped the Yankees put behind them last weekend, when they dropped two of three in Baltimore in what had seemed like a flashback to some of the lower points of 2021.

“If last year taught us anything, it’s if we don’t play our best, I don’t care who we’re playing, it’s gonna be hard for us to win,’’ Boone said before the game. “And when we’re at our best, we feel we can beat anyone.”

Luis Severino Robert Sabo

For parts of the series-opener Tuesday, the Yankees, coming off a three-game sweep of Cleveland, looked good enough to beat whatever team was in front of them.

Severino took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, when the Yankees had a six-run lead and appeared to be on their way to an easy win. He retired the first 14 batters he faced until Hays drew a two-out walk in the fifth.

DJ LeMahieu preserved the no-hitter a batter later, snaring a Ramon Urias liner to his right with a diving catch.

Rizzo hit his second homer of the night in the bottom of the inning, a two-run shot that made it 6-0.

Things got interesting in the sixth, when Severino’s no-hit bid ended with a thud.

Anthony Rizzo celebrates one of his three home runs during the Yankees’ win over the Orioles on Tuesday. Robert Sabo

Former Yankees prospect Jorge Mateo dunked a one-out single into shallow left field for Baltimore’s first hit.

Cedric Mullins walked and Anthony Santander followed with a three-run homer to left to cut the Yankees’ lead to 6-3.

After Rougned Odor led off the seventh with a double to right-center, Clay Holmes replaced Severino. Holmes whiffed Hays before Urias singled to drive in Odor to make it 6-4.

The Yankees’ offense responded in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases for Giancarlo Stanton, who delivered an RBI single to right.

Torres belted a two-out triple to left-center to clear the bases and put the Yankees on top, 10-4.

Loaisiga, though, allowed the three-run shot to Hays to make it 10-8. The Orioles didn’t get any closer, however, as the offense was able to overcome it all, starting with Rizzo’s three-run blast in the third, Gallo’s in the fourth and Rizzo’s second homer of the ninth in the fifth.

Judge, celebrating his 30th birthday, homered in the eighth before Rizzo’s final homer of the night — the Yankees’ eighth in two games — caught even Rizzo by surprise. He said he thought there was a “zero percent chance it was fair.”

“I think he likes hitting at Yankee Stadium,’’ Boone said of Rizzo, who has hit seven of his eight homers at Yankee Stadium. “I think tonight sealed it, that it’s definitely a place he likes to hit.”

“I’m not worried about what park I’m playing at,’’ Rizzo said. “Just have your at-bats and try to hit balls as hard as you can every time.”