ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Anthony Rizzo slugs three homers as offense powers Yankees by Orioles

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It looks like the Bronx Bombers are back.

Led by Anthony Rizzo’s three homers, the Yankees blasted their way to a 12-8 win over Baltimore on a damp Tuesday night in The Bronx.

In all, the Yankees hit a season-high five home runs to win their fourth straight game and sixth in their last seven.

They needed all of those homers, as the Orioles rallied twice to make a game of it before the Yankees held on.

“It’s not gonna be perfect every night,’’ manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s good we were able to add on.”

Rizzo went deep to the short porch in right field for all three of his homers and now leads the majors with eight on the season.

The night included Luis Severino flirting with a no-hitter and the first home run of the season by Joey Gallo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxxS5_0fLFKKAs00
Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs for the Yankees on Tuesday.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Gleyber Torres’ three-run triple in the seventh looked to have sealed the victory, but the bullpen faltered late and Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a three-run homer to Austin Hays in the top of the eighth to bring the Orioles within two runs.

But Aaron Judge and Rizzo homered in the eighth to give the Yankees more breathing room for Aroldis Chapman, who pitched around a pair of walks in the ninth to finish the game.

The victory helped the Yankees put behind them last weekend, when they dropped two of three in Baltimore in what had seemed like a flashback to some of the lower points of 2021.

“If last year taught us anything, it’s if we don’t play our best, I don’t care who we’re playing, it’s gonna be hard for us to win,’’ Boone said before the game. “And when we’re at our best, we feel we can beat anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivWDa_0fLFKKAs00
Luis Severino
Robert Sabo

For parts of the series-opener Tuesday, the Yankees, coming off a three-game sweep of Cleveland, looked good enough to beat whatever team was in front of them.

Severino took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, when the Yankees had a six-run lead and appeared to be on their way to an easy win. He retired the first 14 batters he faced until Hays drew a two-out walk in the fifth.

DJ LeMahieu preserved the no-hitter a batter later, snaring a Ramon Urias liner to his right with a diving catch.

Rizzo hit his second homer of the night in the bottom of the inning, a two-run shot that made it 6-0.

Things got interesting in the sixth, when Severino’s no-hit bid ended with a thud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHJ1z_0fLFKKAs00
Anthony Rizzo celebrates one of his three home runs during the Yankees’ win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Robert Sabo

Former Yankees prospect Jorge Mateo dunked a one-out single into shallow left field for Baltimore’s first hit.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpTmt_0fLFKKAs00 Leaked Yankees sign-stealing letter reveals minor transgressions we already knew

Cedric Mullins walked and Anthony Santander followed with a three-run homer to left to cut the Yankees’ lead to 6-3.

After Rougned Odor led off the seventh with a double to right-center, Clay Holmes replaced Severino. Holmes whiffed Hays before Urias singled to drive in Odor to make it 6-4.

The Yankees’ offense responded in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases for Giancarlo Stanton, who delivered an RBI single to right.

Torres belted a two-out triple to left-center to clear the bases and put the Yankees on top, 10-4.

Loaisiga, though, allowed the three-run shot to Hays to make it 10-8. The Orioles didn’t get any closer, however, as the offense was able to overcome it all, starting with Rizzo’s three-run blast in the third, Gallo’s in the fourth and Rizzo’s second homer of the ninth in the fifth.

Judge, celebrating his 30th birthday, homered in the eighth before Rizzo’s final homer of the night — the Yankees’ eighth in two games — caught even Rizzo by surprise. He said he thought there was a “zero percent chance it was fair.”

“I think he likes hitting at Yankee Stadium,’’ Boone said of Rizzo, who has hit seven of his eight homers at Yankee Stadium. “I think tonight sealed it, that it’s definitely a place he likes to hit.”

“I’m not worried about what park I’m playing at,’’ Rizzo said. “Just have your at-bats and try to hit balls as hard as you can every time.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Bronx, NY
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Luis Severino loses no-hitter in 6th inning

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino wasn’t fazed by an early evening drizzle in the Bronx pushing back the first pitch of his Tuesday night start by 12 minutes. Facing the Baltimore Orioles in a series opener, Severino was throwing hard and throwing strikes from the first inning on, and nobody was hitting him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

Anthony Rizzo’s First 3-HR Game Was Also MLB’s Shortest Since 2006

Anthony Rizzo continued his hot start to the season on Tuesday, hitting three home runs in the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Orioles. The power surge was the first three-homer game of Rizzo’s career. It was also the shortest total distance for a three-home run game since 2006, per ESPN Stats & Info. There have been 177 three-homer games since then. Rizzo’s blasts were a combined 1,051 feet.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Anthony Rizzo (8 HRs) is making Yankees look smart for not writing Freddie Freeman a blank check | Klapisch

NEW YORK – Let’s turn the clock back approximately two months, just as the pitchfork mob was coming after Hal Steinbrenner for letting Freddie Freeman get away. Unlike Steve Cohen’s Mets, who bid against themselves to buy Max Scherzer’s loyalty, the Baby Boss had no desire to drain his bank account for Freeman – not when he had a reasonably-price Plan B in Anthony Rizzo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles#Slugs#The Bronx Bombers
New York Post

Yankees atop AL East after ugly win over lowly Orioles

After a long stretch of uncertainty and confusion in the world, there are growing signs of normalcy. The latest came the last few days in The Bronx, where the Yankees are rolling again — and the Orioles stink. The Yankees finished off a sweep of last-place Baltimore with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor receives Wednesday off

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New York. Yankees. Odor will take a seat after the Orioles named Chris Owings as Wednesday's starting second baseman against their division rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 27 batted balls this season, Odor has produced a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Gleyber Torres taking seat Thursday afternoon for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. Torres is taking a seat after starting the past three games. D.J. LeMahieu is moving to second base and Josh Donaldson is shifting to the hot corner, while Giancarlo Stanton is at designated hitter and Aaron Judge is in right field. Tim Locastro is entering the order to bat seventh and play center field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
FanSided

Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 27 (Yankees Win Low-Scoring Contest)

After a 12-8 New York win in the first game of the series, the 11-6 Yankees hope for a fifth straight win as they host the 6-11 Baltimore Orioles today at 7:05 PM EST. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the streaking Yankees and brings a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings into this contest. He's traditionally had a lot of success against Baltimore and held them to three hits and no runs in five innings already this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees demolish Orioles in series sweep

On Friday, theNew York Yankees picked up their second consecutive series sweep, overcoming the Baltimore Orioles to string together their seventh straight win. At home against Baltimore, the Yankees finally found their offensive groove, posting 12 runs in the first game of the series, five in the second, and 10 in the third. Over the last four games combined, the Bombers have tallied 37 total runs, completely blowing expectations out of the water after a tough start.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Yankees -232, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. New York is 11-6 overall and 8-3 at home. The Yankees have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Comedy of Orioles’ errors gifts Yankees much-needed sweep

The Baltimore Orioles committed made more errors than used pitchers in Thursday’s 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Think about that …. In what was the sixth straight victory for the Yankees, this one had it all. Fifteen total runs, 24 total hits, 21 strikeouts, seven walks, 19 runners left on base, and five errors. That last stat was all thanks to the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy