Denver, CO

Native America Calling: The powwow trail returns

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

After two dark years, the Gathering of Nations returns as an in-person event. That follows the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Europe More Accepting of Weed Than Colorado?

Dear Stoner: I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation. Dear Kade: Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter, two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
#Native America#United States#Powwow#The Gathering Of Nations
Hot 104.7

Will There Be New Twitter Offices Coming To South Dakota?

It was recently announced that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk purchased the social media network Twitter. How much did he exactly spend on this big time purchase? It only cost the multi-billionaire $44 billion. He's apparently worth $264.6 billion. Although the deal will not be finalized until the end...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Break
Politics
International Business Times

Wildfires Widespread In Parched U.S. Southwest

An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

SPC Issues Fire Weather Warning for Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas for April 29

As wildfires erupted across the Southwest US over recent days, local weather authorities have issued their latest fire weather advisories in some states in the south. Climatic conditions that favor the emergence and spread of fires are the primary threats of the fire weather warnings, highlighting further risks in the drought-stricken US region.
COLORADO STATE
WegENT

REVEALED: America’s Most NFL-Obsessed States

In the build-up to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, new research has revealed that North Dakota is the nation’s most NFL-obsessed state. The analysis by odds comparison experts sidelines.io looked at Google Trends data to score each state out of 100 based on its search levels for the phrases “NFL,” “NFL Draft,” and “NFL Combine” over the past 12 months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Who Is Jon Krakauer, Colorado Author Who Wrote ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’?

(CBS4) – Author and mountaineer Jon Krakauer lives and writes in Boulder, where he keeps a relatively low profile. His 2003 true-crime book “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” was adapted into a FX mini-series on Hulu that debuts on Thursday. Jon Krakauer (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage) He didn’t have an official role in the creation of the series, but told the New York Times it is “subtle and nuanced” in its depiction of a devoutly Mormon detective (played by actor Andrew Garfield) who investigates the 1984 murder of a mother and baby daughter in a Utah community...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado legislature sends permanent daylight saving time bill to Gov. Jared Polis

Permanent daylight saving time could soon be a reality in Colorado after the state legislature approved the change Tuesday, sending the bill to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration. If signed into law, House Bill 1297 would make daylight saving time year-round if federal law is changed to allow states to do so and if four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also make the switch. The bill received bipartisan support in both the state House and Senate this month. ...
COLORADO STATE

