Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven to make sewer force main improvements

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Lynn Haven commissioners heard from utility officials about sewer force main improvements at the Tuesday evening board meeting.

The city is adding a six-inch sewer pipe along 26th Street. That is double the size of the current pipe.

Utility Director Greg Kidwell said the larger pipes will help improve flow to the wastewater plant.

Panama City moves forward with alcohol ordinance

The city has approved more than $100,000 for this project.

“As the city grows, it puts more constraints on the collection systems,” Kidwell said. “Those have to be repaired and kept in good working order. There will be some traffic interruptions occasionally.”

Kidwell said the utility department is completing a contract with L&K contracting. The new sewer line should be operational next month.

