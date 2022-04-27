San Antonio Police union agrees to new contract with city

SAN ANTONIO – Two security officers and a suspect are hospitalized after a shooting at Haven for Hope just northwest of downtown, San Antonio police said. Officers were called to 1 Haven for Hope Way for an active shooter call initially around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two security officers had each been injured, and a suspect was hit by gunfire three times.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO