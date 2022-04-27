Anderson and Hononegah blank Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Hononegah-Boylan baseball showdown wasn’t the tight game we expected Tuesday afternoon. The Indians rolled to a 10-0 win over the Titans in a game called after nine innings due to the ten-run rule.

Hononegah lefthander Ryan Anderson led the way. He pitched six shutout innings and he struck out ten Boylan batters.

Hononegah got one run in the first. Bryce Goodwine led off with a walk. He stole second base and scored on a single by Dylan Sayles.

In the fourth inning the Indians pushed five runs across the plate thanks in part to a pair of walks, a hit batter and a throwing error by Boylan.

The Indians added two more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Hononegah iproves to 6-0 in the NIC-10 and 9-1 overall. Boylan is now 4-2, 7-8. They two teams are scheduled for a rematch on Thursday at Hononegah.

For highlights watch the media player above.

