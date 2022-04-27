ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento sheriff child porn investigation leads to over 80 U.S. victims, arrest

By Rosalio Ahumada
 2 days ago

Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of using social media to lure children into performing sexual acts in an investigation that has identified over 80 victims throughout the United States.

Demetrius Carl Davis of Sacramento County was arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child younger than 14 years old, according to Sacramento County Jail records. He was booked at the jail Tuesday, and he’s scheduled to appear Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court for his arraignment.

The child pornography investigation began with a tip to the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force , according to a video news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office .

The cyber tip, which came from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children , was about an online account suspected of uploading child sexual abuse material onto the internet, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said in the video.

The task force on Dec. 1 served a search warrant at Davis’ home, where investigators discovered screen recordings on his digital devices that depicted children engaged in sexual acts, Grassmann said.

He said investigators learned that Davis created various fake identities on social media accounts, pretending to be a pre-pubescent girl named “Lizzy.” Davis used the social media accounts to befriend children and communicate with them to “groom” them for sexual abuse, using sexually explicit language and sending them child porn videos, Grassmann said.

Investigators, through forensic analysis, discovered numerous files of child porn stored on Davis’ cellphones and the social media accounts he was using to communicate with the victims, Grassmann said.

The 80 American minors involved came from California and 25 other states, including Texas, Indiana, Florida and New York .

He said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working with the task force to help identify at least 15 other children internationally who have been allegedly victimized by Davis. The victims vary in age, but typically range from 6 to 13 years old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There could be more victims. Investigators believe Davis communicated online with well over 100 children from late 2020 through early December 2021.

“Please check your children’s electronic devices if there is a way they could’ve had internet contact with people you are not familiar with,” Grassmann said in the video.

Investigators asked parents who believe their child may have engaged in illicit communications or sent illicit content over the internet to someone named “Lizzy” through social media to call the task force at 916-874-3002 . or send an email to icac@sacsheriff.com .

CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
Fox News

Mexican Mafia members accused of murder, other crimes in California face racketeering charges

Federal prosecutors announced racketeering charges against 31 Mexican Mafia members and associates in California's Orange County, alleging the gang's leadership ordered murders, conspired to distribute drugs and participated in other crimes. A 106-page indictment unsealed Wednesday targets three leaders within the notorious prison gang and numerous associates. The allegations include...
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
