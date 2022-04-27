ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, CA

CAL FIRE responding to trailer fire in Gridley

By Chloe Curtis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is at the scene of a trailer fire in Gridley. The fire...

CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Suffers Medical Emergency While Battling Grass Fire Near Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while battling a grass fire just north of Vacaville on Thursday. The Dixon Fire Department said the firefighter was injured battling a 6-acre fire in the area of Timm Road and Shawn Lane. The department said crews responded to that fire at around 3:20 p.m. The Vacaville Fire Protection District said, at approximately 4 p.m., that multiple grass fires were burning in the area of Peaceful Glen Road and Timm Road, which is a block away from that fire. The area is just west of the small Solano County community of Allendale and about seven miles north of Vacaville. The injured firefighter was taken to Kaiser Vacaville and the fire they were battling has since been cleared. The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time. There are homes peppered through the area along with open fields and brush.
VACAVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire destroyed a single-wide trailer, at least two vehicles and an outbuilding Thursday night in Doyle, Calif. One person suffered minor injuries, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron said. The fire at the corner of Laura Drive and Old Highway was reported at 9:33 p.m.
DOYLE, CA
SFGate

3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Three California Highway Patrol officers investigating a Los Angeles-area freeway crash were injured early Thursday when a motorist smashed into a CHP patrol car and it burst into flames, authorities said. The fiery wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 105...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

California woman charged with ounce of meth

NEBRASKA CITY - A California woman is charged in Otoe County with possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison up to 50 years. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Nissan Altima on Highway 2 and says he searched a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
SFGate

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Woman Killed In Deadly Assault On Cheryl Way In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed after an apparent assault in the South Sacramento area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said reports came in just before 2 p.m. of an assault along Cheryl Way in the Meadowview area. A woman was located with serious injuries from some type of assault and was later pronounced dead by medics. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA

