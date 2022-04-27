ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

Scholar Athlete: Gavin Ehlers

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Westhampton Beach High School senior Gavin Ehlers was the Long Island cross-country runner of the year.

He earned two all-state awards and is headed to Wake Forest University in the fall.

