NEW YORK -- The head of the school safety union in New York City is calling for random weapons screenings at every public school in the city, even elementary schools.CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the call comes as a special weapons detection team spent a second day at a Queens school where three students were hurt in a shooting near campus.Another cache of weapons were confiscated Friday at Francis Lewis High School. Although no guns were found, officials confiscated 12 weapons, including pepper spray, a folding knife and several other knives students brought to school.READ MORE: Over a dozen...

QUEENS, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO