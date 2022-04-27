DePauw tops RHIT, 12-8
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 12-8 Tuesday night in college baseball.
The Fightin’ Engineers trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to close within 9-8.
RHIT drops to 19-10 on the season and will be back in action Wednesday at Greenville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
