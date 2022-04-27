ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depauw, IN

DePauw tops RHIT, 12-8

By Grant Pugh
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 12-8 Tuesday night in college baseball.

The Fightin’ Engineers trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to close within 9-8.

RHIT drops to 19-10 on the season and will be back in action Wednesday at Greenville.

