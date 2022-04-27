The Backstretch Week Nine: Red Hot Ross and the local man behind the NextGen Car

Sonoma Raceway and Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation, a 501C-3 organization, have announced a partnership that will kick off with two events – Karting Day and a NASCAR Race VIP Tour – that will go to support the DPM Next Gen Foundation’s mission to nurture a new generation of women in motorsports by sharing a love of racing, helping young girls to “see it, dream it, and do it.” As part of the partnership, Sonoma Raceway will donate a karting day and host eight girls from Della Penna on April 27. The partnership will continue during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race with pit tours and meet and greets.
