The Backstretch Week Nine: Red Hot Ross and the local man behind the NextGen Car

He may have lost out on the chance to score his first Cup Series win on a superspeedway, but Kyle Larson was still all smiles following Sunday’s race at Talladega. The defending Cup Series champion led 32 Laps in the GIECO 500 and was sitting in second place coming off Turn Four on the final lap. But he moved up high in the tri-oval in an attempt to take the lead, causing his car to lose momentum and sending the No. 45 Toyota of Kurt Busch into the wall in the process.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO