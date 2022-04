Ryan DelSordo went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Somerset Tech to a 9-3 win over New Brunswick in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Walter McAloon, Brian Karabinos, and Nicholas Meyer Stoker each recorded two hits and an RBI for Somerset Tech (2-4). DelSordo was also the winning pitcher, as he gave up three runs on four hits, struck out 12, and walked two in the complete game effort.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO