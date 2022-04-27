ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

4 displaced by Suffolk house fire

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvt_0fLFAypK00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been displaced after a residential fire in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Holland Road around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived around 9:25 p.m. to find a fire at the back of the home. All occupants had already made it out of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 9:46 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TdQV_0fLFAypK00
    Residential structure fire on Holland Road in Suffolk, Virginia on April 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bqial_0fLFAypK00
    Residential structure fire on Holland Road in Suffolk, Virginia on April 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who are displaced.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Structure Fire#Suffolk Fire Rescue#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Person displaced after fire on Braemar Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person has been displaced after a fire Monday night on Braemar Drive in Hampton. Hampton Battalion Chief and Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Chittum says the call came in around 8 p.m. in the 10 block of Braemar Drive, just down W. Queen Street from Hampton High. The fire had […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy