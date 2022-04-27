ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Do your numbers match up? $50,000 Virginia Lottery ticket in danger of expiring

By Kassidy Hammond
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NGr2_0fLFAqlW00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — You might want to check your junk drawer, a $50,000 Virginia Lottery Powerball ticket is in danger of expiring after nobody came forth to claim the ticket when it won in the November 1, 2021 drawing.

The ticket was bought at a Fas Mart at 240 Rolkin Road in Charlottesville, Va.

Winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing, but since this ticket expires on a Saturday, the deadline to claim the ticket was extended until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2. That night, at 5:01, it will become worthless.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Hanover offering $1,000 sign-on bonus for school staff

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

If you happen to find the winning ticket crumpled up in the bottom of your purse, contact the Virginia Lottery immediately to claim your prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 17

Lucky lady: Nash woman hits ANOTHER big lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
99.5 WKDQ

Missouri Man Just Accidentally Won $77,777 on a Lottery Ticket

He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#A Fas Mart#Literary Fund#The Virginia Lottery
UPI News

Man buys 30 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $147,500

April 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a total prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical tickets for a single lottery drawing. Benjamin Shuler of Herndon told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 30 tickets for the March 28 Pick 4 night drawing, all bearing the numbers 0-8-1-6. Shuler...
HERNDON, VA
country1037fm.com

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Stands at $348 Million: Will You Buy A Ticket in North Carolina?

If you love playing the Powerball® jackpot stands at $348 million. It would be epic if someone in North Carolina would win. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night’s drawing. Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill, won $50,000. That is some incredible luck.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
UPI News

North Carolina man secures third big lotto win

April 20 (UPI) -- Gregg Hensley, of Marion, N.C., collected his third big lottery win since 2020. The 63-year-old woodworker won the grand prize of $200,000 in April 11th's Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. He had won $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year and $20,000 in 2020. "With as...
MARION, NC
WTVR CBS 6

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

The health department reported 6,296 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 52,912 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,689,563.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy