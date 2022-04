The likelihood that a diabetes patient will need to have a foot amputated differs sharply depending on where they are living in the UK, according to new government health data which reveals thousands of procedures are being carried out each year.People living in the most deprived areas of the country had a risk of amputation that was between 1.47 and 1.82 times higher compared to the least deprived areas, figures published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities from the three years leading up to the pandemic.Close to 1 per cent of NHS spending goes on health care related...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO