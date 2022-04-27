Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder meets former winner

April 28 (Reuters) - PGA Tour winners Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo will headline the South Korean men's quarter at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September, the Korea Golf Association said. The 2022 Games will be the first edition in which professional golfers are allowed to compete. Im,...
Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia says Welsh rugby needs a long-term plan to be implemented this summer. Welsh rugby has endured a dreadful season with the national side only winning one game in the Six Nations. The regions have struggled in Europe and the first season of the United Rugby...
The DP World Tour is ready to hit players with penalties if they choose to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the Guardian. The paper report there is a "growing sense" that permission will not be granted to the players seeking releases to play the first of eight LIV Golf events in England.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: during a Golf Australia Media Opportunity at Victoria Golf Club on April 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Golf Australia) Australian professional golf has been taking steps toward gender equity -- particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic --...
Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 30 April Time:12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on S4C, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio Wales and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website and app. Captain Siwan Lillicrap hopes Wales can...
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Mark Williams produced a scintillating potting display to battle back to 13-11 down in his World Championship semi-final...
Emma Raducanu beat Tereza Martincova for the second time in two weeks to make it through to the second round of the Madrid Open. The Czech player, ranked 49th in the world, had led US Open champion Raducanu 5-2 in the first set. But the British number one found her...
Sarah Ramos is presenting a retrospective, “Autograph Hound.”. “I’m really excited about it, because I feel like I have so many different projects…with the internet, everything can feel really fractured, and I’m excited to present them as being thematically similar,” said the actress. It’s an...
Poet Len Pennie has amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers for her Scots language videos on social media. The 22-year-old linguistics student began posting a Scots word of the day on TikTok and Twitter in an attempt to stave off boredom during lockdown in 2020. Some...
