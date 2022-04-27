ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Upcoming cold weather creates nightmares for local farmers

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

We may be in the last week of April, but winter is not finished just yet. This spells nightmare for local farmers.

We spoke with local farmers about the damage this cold spell could have on their crops.

We stopped by Mason Farms in Fairview where the cold has caused damage to their strawberry, grape, and corn crops.

Many people enjoyed the last couple of days of warm weather, except local farmers.

“Even though everybody loved the weather, it’s forcing the grape buds out. So a couple of days before that you could barely see the bud. It was swollen, but you could barely see it. Now I have seen some that have opened up a little bit. So they are vulnerable if it got below 32 it could hurt them,” said John Mason, Owner of Mason Farms.

Mason wishes the last couple of days were in the 40’s not the 70’s.

“Because when it’s 70 degrees, these perennial plants are all ready to grow. They think it is spring so the second they get enough heat to go with their energy, they are ready to start moving,” said Mason.

What do people need to know about protecting their plants from freeze and frost?

“Almost everything that has been in the ground in the while should be fine on its own. Nature has its way of only flowering when it is ready to flower,” said Shelly Kupfer, Gerlach’s Garden & Floral Manager.

This includes tulips and daffodils. Some more sensitive plants should be covered.

“You can also go out in the wee hours in the morning like four o’clock in the morning and hose plants down and wash the frost off before the sun comes up,” said Kupfer.

Kupfer adds that if the plant is small enough to bring inside then you should bring it inside. If it is too big to move, then you should cover the plant with a drape or sheet.

Business
