Wichita, KS

Sports gambling in Kansas could get done this week

By Craig Andres
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Place your bets. Sports gambling has a shot at passing this week.

“It should pass in the Senate,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton (D) District 19. “It’s pretty tight.”

Clayton lives in the Kansas City area, where she says casinos and other sports venues could bring in a lot of revenue from sports gambling being legalized inside the State of Kansas. She says the key is the Kansas Senate.

Kansas sports betting agreement reached

“If there are more than 21 votes in the Senate, it would go to the governor,” said Clayton.

Wichita Representative Tom Sawyer says if the measure passes, the money the state would make on betting would not have to go to the general fund.

“Oh, yeah. The budget’s in very strong shape. We were already in pretty strong shape,” said Sawyer. “But then the consensus estimating group met last week and upped the revenue estimates another $760 million over the next two years.”

That could mean up to $10 million in revenue to go straight to a fund that would try to lure a professional sports team, like the Royals or Chiefs, into Kansas.

“I’m also the ranking minority member on the commerce committee, so I’m very familiar with economic development incentives and how they work,” said Clayton. “I have not spoken with anyone with the Chiefs personally and highly doubt that I am that high up to do that. But I’m going to assume that they wouldn’t hate it.”

The sports gambling would be inside venues like Kansas Casinos. There would also be apps available for download so you could bet on your phone.

Bringing professional sports to Kansas

The apps would use Geofencing and place detection, so they could only be used inside the borders of Kansas.

“We will have to see how all this plays out,” said Sawyer. “I think that will pass before we’re done.”

Sports gambling is just one issue still to be voted on this session. If it’s not up for a vote this week, some lawmakers say it will definitely come up again on a second wrap session in a couple of weeks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas tightens rules for food assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be tightening its rules for adults receiving food assistance even though critics have warned that its new law is so sloppily written that it will apply to thousands more people than supporters intended. The Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a GOP bill imposing […]
KANSAS STATE
Medical marijuana push is back, Kansas lawmakers kick off final meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers kicked off the first meeting on a final agreement to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas, Wednesday. The plan is now being drafted under Senate Bill 12. It will include regulations for selling and distributing medical marijuana in the state. A House and Senate conference committee for Federal and State […]
KANSAS STATE
Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas see price hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas will see an increase in their electric bills starting in May. The extra money will go toward the cost of having electricity delivered to their homes. The price hike is for people who live in the Kansas Metro area. On the map, it is the […]
KANSAS STATE
Here are the top 10 high schools in Kansas, according to US News

U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
KANSAS STATE
