ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Couple receives Pulaski County voter registration cards despite moving to Mississippi three years ago

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xict8_0fLF8eNZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A couple in Mississippi was surprised to receive Pulaski County voter registration cards despite moving from Little Rock three years ago.

“I’m registered to vote in Little Rock, but I’m a resident of Oxford, Mississippi,” said Bill Gurley.

Bill and Cathy Gurley lived in Little Rock for 30 years, but they moved to Mississippi after he was offered a job at Ole Miss. They voted in the 2020 election after their move.

When Bill Gurley checked his mailbox Monday, he found new voter registration cards from his old state.

“What we found interesting was our actual Mississippi address on an Arkansas, Pulaski County voters registration card,” Cathy Gurley said.

Deadline to vote in Arkansas election is one month away

After updated census numbers prompted redistricting measures, around 230,000 voter registration cards were mailed out, said Terri Hollingsworth, the Pulaski Co. Clerk. Some people shared the same experience with the Gurleys because voters are tasked with updating their information.

“They had not updated or told us that they did not want to be on the voter rolls again,” Hollingsworth said.

At this time, a database that counties can pull relevant voter data does not exist.

“There’s not something we at the county level have with each state to find out if somebody has moved to that particular location, whether or not they voted,” Hollingsworth said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 5

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mayor Lumumba: ‘Paternalistic, racist’ Legislature failed to help Jackson despite having extra billions

Despite having unprecedented extra billions of dollars to spend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Mississippi Legislature failed to provide enough help to the capital city, which faces dire infrastructure and crime problems decades in the making. In a lengthy post-legislative session interview with Mississippi Today, Lumumba said “paternalistic” and “racist” attitudes of legislative […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Oxford, MS
Elections
Pulaski County, AR
Elections
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Little Rock, AR
Government
Little Rock, AR
Elections
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
County
Pulaski County, AR
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Government
WJTV 12

6 Mississippi colleges receive Retool Your School grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Home Depot announced Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Tougaloo College, Rust College, and Coahoma Community College will receive a Retool Your School grant.  The colleges were among 30 HBCUs selected by students, alumni and advocates to receive a combined $1 million in campus improvements grants through […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#The Pulaski Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy