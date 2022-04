DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texoma Medical Center is excited about its new outpatient surgery center in Denison. "We're just maxed out," said TMC CEO Ron Seal. "So we're having to work nights and also weekends for surgeries that by being able to have this facility, we'll offload the shorter outpatient surgeries to this facility."

DENISON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO