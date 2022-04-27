ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Future Teases Kanye Collaboration for 'I Never Liked You'

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after revealing the title and cover of his upcoming ninth studio album, Future has now teased a collaboration with Kanye West set to appear on I Never Liked You. Released by Epic Records on Twitter, the brief teaser serves to...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Kanye
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Def#Kanyewest#Epic Records
Complex

Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Pusha-T Collab With Kanye West Is ‘Last Song’ Fans Will Hear Him on With Ye

With Pusha-T’s new album It’s Almost Dry now confirmed for a Friday release, fans have been taking a closer look at the speculation surrounding the final tracklist. While an official tracklist directly from Push hasn’t yet arrived, fans have already been made aware of a song featuring both Kid Cudi and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. On Tuesday, Cudi addressed the track in question, revealing it was actually completed “a year ago” and will stand as the “last song” fans will ever hear featuring both Kids See Ghosts collaborators.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Addresses Family Matters On Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry"

It's finally here. Pusha T's latest studio album, It's Almost Dry dropped in its entirety this week after months of waiting. The project boasts production from Pharrell and Kanye West, who both also lend their vocals to the project. Ye, specifically, adds a few verses on the record, including the Kid Cudi-assisted "Rock N Roll" and "Dreamin Of The Past."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Responds To "$500K Or Dinner With Jay-Z" Question

The debate surrounding dinner with Jay-Z or $500K is still a hot topic across Twitter. Some believe that there's $500K worth of game to be soaked from a sit-down conversation with Hov while others think the Brooklyn rapper would advise anyone to take the lump sum of cash. Pusha T,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Consequence Shares Kanye West's Handwritten 'Late Registration' Tracklist

Consequence treated fans to a piece of hip-hop history as he unveiled Kanye West‘s handwritten tracklist for Late Registration. The photo of the tracklist was posted on Consequence’s Twitter, and he revealed that he actually has the tracklists of both The College Dropout and Late Registration. “Look what I found today…” he captioned the photo, which also showed scribbles as Ye removed and added different tracks to the album. “The handwritten tracklisting for ‘Late Registration.’ Peep the ‘Dropout’ bear at the top. So I have both ‘The College Dropout’ + ‘Late Registration’ tracklisting as collector’s items given to me by Kanye West. Amazing.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Kanye West designed a ‘brick’ full of merch for Pusha T

Following Friday’s release of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T has now dropped a very on-brand merch capsule to go alongside it. The rapper enlisted the king of merch himself Kanye West, who co-produced the album with Pharrell Williams, to lend a hand in design and solidify Pusha T’s title as one of the best “coke rappers” around.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy