Ironton Tribune
Ironton eyes another state finals
It’s deja vu all over again. It was 1999 and the Valley View Spartans were favored to win the regional championship against the Ironton Fighting Tigers. The game was being played at Cincinnati Princeton High School. Now it is 2022 and the Valley View Spartans are playing the Ironton...
Ironton Tribune
Ina Sheridan
Ina C. Sheridan, 84, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Harbor HealthCare of Ironton, surrounded by her family. A funeral mass at St. Joseph Church in Ironton, followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday. She was preceded in...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton working on numerous projects
The City of Ironton has a lot of projects coming up in the next year including improvements on the riverfront park and roads, and getting condemned homes torn down. “The whole point of all these projects is improving the quality of life here,” said Mayor Sam Cramblit. He said...
Ironton Tribune
Hilda Stephens
Hilda Bragg Stephens, 91, of Proctorville, widow of Kermit G. Stephens, passed away from this life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. She was born Nov. 19, 1931, the daughter of Russell and Marie (Edwards) Bragg. Hilda and Kermit were married from July 1948 until Kermit’s passing in 2001. She...
Ironton Tribune
Coming To America: Basketball just one lesson Navarro is learning on visit to the United States
SOUTH POINT — When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in America, eh, play basketball. And so that is the case for foreign exchange student Araceli Navarro who has traveled from Spain to South Point to experience the American culture, Appalachian style. Navarro is staying with the...
Ironton Tribune
Ashland Youth Ballet sets Nutcracker performances
ASHLAND, Ky. — A staple of the holiday season is returning to the Paramount Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Ashland Youth Ballet will stage their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” for the public at 7 p.m., AYB director Maria Whaley said. This will be preceded...
Ironton Tribune
Kiwanis deliver Thanksgiving food baskets
RACELAND, Ky. – The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and its Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools completed delivery Saturday of 55 Thanksgiving food baskets. It was the 28th consecutive year for the project. Kiwanis president Scott Hill and Joshua Joseph, chairman of the project, said...
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
