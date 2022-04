MT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank has announced a food giveaway which will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the old Mt. Hope High School. The giveaway will be conducted through Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry, and will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm while supplies last.

MOUNT HOPE, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO