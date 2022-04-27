Cover crops hold soils in place, despite high winds
By Chrystal Houston
York News-Times
2 days ago
YORK -- The wind was gusting up to 65 miles per hour in York County during the first week of April, a week that saw multiple days of high wind warnings across the state. Dan Leininger, water conservationist for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, saw more than an inconvenience...
OMAHA -- Megan Hepburn couldn’t resist buying some ferns she spotted at the grocery store. The urge to kick off gardening season was just too much, she said, no matter how chilly the weather. She had to cover them at night when temperatures continued to drop into the 30s.
April 28 (Reuters) - Good moisture reserves in soil, an important factor in the healthy development of crops, will benefit the harvest in Russia's main wheat-producing regions this year, state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Thursday. Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, supplying Egypt and Turkey...
Over the past three months, a highly contagious strain of bird flu has spread rapidly across the United States, infecting and killing millions of chickens, turkeys and wild birds. Experts say the outbreak, which is spread by waterfowl and other migrating birds and doesn't pose a threat to human health,...
Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmers favorite crop chemicals for corn and soybean production are likely going to be either expensive or unavailable. That spurred a visit with GROWMARK’s Crop protection specialist Nathan Kleczewski. What do we do if we run into a “Sorry, we don’t have that product?” “Yeah, that is something I think we’re […]
Organic mulch and rock are two popular choices for home landscaping, and each has its benefits and drawbacks. Some people prefer the look and longevity of rock, while others prefer softer, lighter wood or pine needle mulch. When deciding between mulch vs. rock, it’s all about personal preference. My...
Pollination by insects is essential for the production of many food crops. The presence of pollinators, such as bees, depends on the availability of nesting sites and sufficient food. If these conditions are lacking, the pollinators also fail to appear and the yield of flowering arable crops, such as broad beans or oilseed rape, suffers as well. A team from the University of Göttingen and the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) in Braunschweig has investigated how the composition of flowering crops and semi-natural habitats in the landscape affects the density of bees, their behavior when collecting nectar, and the faba bean (Vicia faba) yields. The results of the study have been published in the journal Basic and Applied Ecology.
Planting season has begun across the United States. When planning your garden or landscaping for the season, it is important to be aware of which plants could potentially be dangerous to the environment, or even illegal to plant in your state. What is an invasive plant? According to the U.S....
Nebraska's seventh case of bird flu in a domestic flock is also its largest to date. The state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the highly contagious virus has been found in a flock of 2.1 million laying hens in Knox County. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the farm has...
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for portions of central and eastern Nebraska. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
This evening's outlook for York: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast models showing 32 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Secretary Kevin Robling showed on Thursday how the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department spent $2.8 million on road work and replacement of a bridge so visitors could more easily reach some popular state park and recreation areas.
Comments / 0