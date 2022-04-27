Clemson rolls over PC
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose fell to 18-21.
In the first inning, Jeremiah Boyd grounded a two-out, two-run single through the vacated spot in the shift, then the Tigers answered with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Blake Wright’s run-scoring single. Caden Grice led off the third inning with his ninth homer of the year, then Clemson added four more runs in the frame, keyed by two-out, run-scoring singles by Wright, Max Wagner and Tyler Corbitt, to build a 9-2 lead.
Corbitt lined a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning, then Dylan Brewer grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Dalton Reeves crushed a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Blue Hose.
Tiger starter Ricky Williams (2-0) earned the win by tossing a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout. Blue Hose starter Colbey Klepper (0-6) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host No. 22 Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0