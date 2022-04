Amazon has been given the green light to build a state-of-the-art helix-shaped tower at the heart of its second headquarters in northern Virginia.The Arlington County Board unanimously approved the eye-catching, 350-foot (106m) tower which will be large enough to accommodate more than 25,000 workers when complete.The tower’s spiral design features an exterior ramp that wraps around the building and features trees and greenery in a mountain hike-style aesthetic. Amazon says the building is designed to help people connect to nature, and the outdoor mountain climb that sits across the Potomac River from Washington DC will be open to the public...

