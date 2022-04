The new scoreboard perched above the left-field wall at Father McGivney didn't see much action through the first six innings. Clayton Hopfinger made sure of it. Hopfinger tossed six scoreless innings before exiting and then watched Mulberry Grove put the game-tying run on base before reliever Riley Strack got the final out of a 5-4 victory for the Griffins on Thursday afternoon. "It's always great to see zeroes in the scorebook, but it is even better when it is bright red lettering," Hopfinger said. It was the program-record 19 th straight win for FMCHS, which...

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO