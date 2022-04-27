ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins playoff picture: Boston will face either Hurricanes or Maple Leafs in first-round- Here are the scenarios

By Matt Vautour
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — Tuesday’s results brought significant clarity to the Eastern Conference playoff picture and narrowed the Bruins’ potential first-round opponents to either Carolina or Toronto, two teams they have plenty of recent postseason history with. The Bruins’ win over Florida Tuesday combined with Washington’s loss to...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Brad Marchand ends goal drought as Bruins knock off first-place Panthers, 4-2

BOSTON — The Bruins beat the first-place Florida Panthers and guaranteed that they won’t have to play them when the playoffs start next week. Brad Marchand ended his 11-game goal drought with an empty netter and sealed Boston’s 4-2 win over the first-place Panthers, Tuesday at TD Garden. The win clinched the Bruins at worst the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They could still catch Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
FanSided

Red Sox return from Andrew Benintendi trade has been underwhelming

A current look at the Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade. If you read the early batting leaders, a former Red Sox outfielder has a healthy start to 2022. Lefty hitting Andrew Benintendi is on a tear. This is following a solid 2021 when Benintendi hit .276 and slammed 17 home runs. Oh, did I mention he won a Glove Glove?
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Celtics vs. Nets Series

The television ratings were through the roof for the Celtics-Nets first-round playoff series. The four-game series between the two teams averaged 4.8 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, and TNT. It was the most-viewed first-round series since 2016 when the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets. In terms of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Recent Dominance Proves Tough Schedule Was No Big Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have just been through one of the toughest, most gruelling stretch of hockey games in franchise history. They might have also played their best hockey ever (outside of the playoffs) in that same stretch. This team dominated their opposition during this tough schedule. In this post,...
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The most optimal lineup for the Maple Leafs heading into the playoffs

One game remaining until the NHL playoffs begin, are you ready?. With a final game against the Boston Bruins, it allows the Maple Leafs to do a lot of things like gain an extra two points and help Mitch Marner hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Rangers#Hurricanes#Sports#Eastern Conference#Islanders#Wild Card#The Atlantic Division#The Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

Capitals lose 4-1 to Islanders, fail to move up in standings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to move up in the standings with a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The Capitals blew a lead and gave up four unanswered goals to an opponent that has...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning aim for three-peat

The Tampa Bay Lightning have just two regular season games left — Thursday and Friday — before heading to the playoffs to try to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row.Why it matters: We're watching a hockey dynasty take shape here — in Florida, of all places. To win just one Stanley Cup takes a crazy amount of talent, strategy and good fortune. A three-peat would put the Lightning among just three teams that have won back-to-back-to-back championships in more than a century of pro hockey.The big picture: Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no team has won more regular season games or playoff games. And the Lightning have made at least the Conference Final in five of seven seasons, including three Stanley Cup Finals.The latest: With a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Lightning recorded their first 50-win season since 2018-19, when they had 62 wins.Of note: Center Steven Stamkos reached 100 points in a single season, something he's never done before.If you go: Tickets for the first home game of the playoffs, time and opponent unannounced, start at $99.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

When Do the 2022 NHL Playoffs Start?

When do the 2022 NHL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s almost time to start the battle for the Stanley Cup. With the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season wrapping up soon, 16 teams will enter the offseason. The other 16 teams, however, will duke it out for the championship.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Preds Clinch Spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Nashville Reaches Postseason for Eighth Consecutive Year, Tied for Second-Longest Active Streak in NHL. For the eighth consecutive season, they're in. By collecting a point over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, and coupled with a shootout loss by the Golden Knights in Dallas, the Nashville Predators have clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
MassLive.com

Patriots 1st-rounder Cole Strange says he plays with a mean streak: ‘Aggressive and relentless’

Cole Strange has never tried to mold his game after someone else. He’s just wanted to play his way. And his way has some edge to it. “I have always wanted to play my own game and make it to where people are saying ‘I’d love to play like Cole Strange,” said the Patriots’ first round selection. “I have never really looked at anyone else and wanted to emulate what they were doing. I wanted to create my own way of playing which is aggressive and trying to play nasty, which is the way I think the game of football is supposed to be played.”
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy