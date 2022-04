Fortnite Tanks are handy vehicles to get hold of, as they're armed to the teeth and capable of delivering an explosive blast to anyone or anything that stands in your way. Delivered to the Fortnite island by the Imagined Order to strengthen their defences, these Titan tanks can destroy multiple structures with their giant mounted cannon and the armored layers provide plenty of protection for those lucky enough to be inside. However, they're not completely infallible, and their fragile treads won't stand up to much damage before they require repairs to get rolling again. If you want to take command of a mobile armory, then we've got all of the Fortnite Tanks locations for you, along with information on how to use a Titan once you're sat at the controls.

