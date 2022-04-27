One Piece: Red Releases New Hype Posters

The DC universe is headed into some unique territory in the coming years, with blockbuster films bringing a wide array of characters to life onscreen. While the release dates of those films have changed here and there, we know that we can safely expect to see the live-action films Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash, as well as the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. With CinemaCon set to kick off this week in Las Vegas, a new series of posters highlight the films. The posters, which were shared by Collider, showcase the latest logos for all of the projects, as well as their release dates.

