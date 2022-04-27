Montgomery County schools change COVID-19 contact tracing protocol

Orange daylilies sprout along W. Harris Road, a Rustic Road near Barnesville, Maryland. When you think of roads in Montgomery County, your mind may jump to the wide and fast corridors like Georgia Avenue or Rockville Pike, but head upcounty and you’ll find some of the most serene, beautiful driving and biking in the region. One-lane gravel roads winding through wooded areas like Mt. Ephraim Road, or one of the still-unpaved early 1800s roads like West Old Baltimore Road where vehicles have to ford a stream.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO