ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County schools change COVID-19 contact tracing protocol

By Melissa Howell
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents in Montgomery County, Maryland, should expect some changes to how COVID-19 cases are traced in classrooms. Universal contact tracing will no longer happen in schools and child care...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. schools update student COVID isolation policy

Virginia’s largest school system has updated its isolation guidance for students who test positive for the coronavirus. In a message to families Wednesday, Fairfax County Public Schools said that starting May 1, students who test positive can return to in-person classes, activities and sporting events after at least five days of isolation. Previously, 10 days of isolation were required.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

US Bureau of Engraving and Printing proceeds with Maryland location

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proceeding with plans to locate its new facility in Prince George's County, the governor announced Wednesday. "The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, has been officially transferred to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products," Gov. Larry Hogan said.
BELTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Contact Tracing#Disease Control
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. school board votes to make immigrant families feel safer

Following a path set by the county government, the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to enact a trust policy, which means Virginia’s largest school district will not voluntarily share information about the status of students and their families with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “As a school system,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. State Board of Education shifts focus from COVID-19 to implementing Blueprint

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With mask mandates largely lifted in schools and a growing public consensus around a return to a pre-pandemic normal, Maryland’s State Board of Education on Tuesday moved its focus from prioritizing in-person learning to implementing a sweeping 10-year plan to overhaul the state’s educational system and making “transformative change.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
DCist

Montgomery County Adding 20 More Scenic Roads To Its ‘Rustic Roads’ Master Plan

Orange daylilies sprout along W. Harris Road, a Rustic Road near Barnesville, Maryland. When you think of roads in Montgomery County, your mind may jump to the wide and fast corridors like Georgia Avenue or Rockville Pike, but head upcounty and you’ll find some of the most serene, beautiful driving and biking in the region. One-lane gravel roads winding through wooded areas like Mt. Ephraim Road, or one of the still-unpaved early 1800s roads like West Old Baltimore Road where vehicles have to ford a stream.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland gas tax to automatically increase in July

Mechanicsville, MD- Gas prices in Maryland are set to get higher in July 2022. A bill sponsored by District 4 State Senator Michael Hough failed to get out of both the House of Delegates and Senate committees this session. The bill introduced by Senator Hough would have repealed the automatic annual increase that was passed […] The post Maryland gas tax to automatically increase in July appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Md. BOE vows to fast track Blueprint plans, Eastern Shore school districts prepare to keep up

MARYLAND – Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education (MSBOE) signed a resolution to fast track the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. Part of that commitment, according to MSBOE officials, is sticking with in-person learning. Superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools David Bromwell says only about a dozen students are still learning in the virtual model. “Each day, we’re coming back with about 0 or one positive [COVID-19 case]. The students or staff come back after those five days [of quarantine] immediately,” he said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Howard County School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

A Howard County school is on lockdown following a fight between two students, Howard County Police said on Twitter. One student was taken to the hospital and the other fled the scene, police said. A parent on Facebook said her student said someone was stabbed. The incident happened outside Long...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports Nearly 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as cases trend up in the state, but hospitalizations decline. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,392 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,030,144 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate declined to 4.55%, a 0.02% decrease compared to Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 183, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 148 are adults in acute care, 24 are adults in intensive care,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy