CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Republican Party is asking a House of Delegates candidate to withdraw his name from the May 10 primary election. The request follows a recent decision by the Wood County Republican Executive Committee, in which the body asked Republican voters to oppose Robert Fehrenbacher’s bid for the 11th House District. Fehrenbacher had filed a certificate of candidacy with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office with the belief he was a registered Republican, but Fehrenbacher was actually not affiliated with any political party at the time.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO