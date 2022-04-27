Riley drives in three to lead Polar Bears past Flying Eagles
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior pulled away from Robert C. Byrd to secure a 9-4 win on Tuesday night.
The Polar Bears had the early lead after a wild pitch and a throwing error allowed Gavin Blair and Evan Dennison to score to put Fairmont up 2-0.
The Flying Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the second as Brayden Thomason put the ball into play and Nathaniel Junkins raced home after a triple put him in scoring position.
Fairmont went up 3-1 after a wild pitch scored a Polar Bear run.
But in the bottom of the third, a Fairmont Senior error allows two runs to score tied the game 3-3.
Fairmont Senior tied the game back up at 4-4 with a Gunner Riley RBI triple. He finished the night with three RBI to lead the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior held RCB from there and extended its lead for the 9-4 win.
Sammy Viani struck out 10 batters for Fairmont Senior, Nick George had seven strikeouts for RCB.
