Fairmont, WV

Riley drives in three to lead Polar Bears past Flying Eagles

By Abbie Backenstoe
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior pulled away from Robert C. Byrd to secure a 9-4 win on Tuesday night.

The Polar Bears had the early lead after a wild pitch and a throwing error allowed Gavin Blair and Evan Dennison to score to put Fairmont up 2-0.

The Flying Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the second as Brayden Thomason put the ball into play and Nathaniel Junkins raced home after a triple put him in scoring position.

Fairmont went up 3-1 after a wild pitch scored a Polar Bear run.

But in the bottom of the third, a Fairmont Senior error allows two runs to score tied the game 3-3.

Fairmont Senior tied the game back up at 4-4 with a Gunner Riley RBI triple. He finished the night with three RBI to lead the Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior held RCB from there and extended its lead for the 9-4 win.

Sammy Viani struck out 10 batters for Fairmont Senior, Nick George had seven strikeouts for RCB.

